Image Recognition In Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, And Forecast

Image Recognition In Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) market's image recognition has seen a swift increase in its size in recent years. The market, which is currently valued at $3.48 billion in 2024, is projected to rise to $4.17 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.7%. Factors such as a high demand for retail automation and efficiency, a growing necessity for precise in-store data and analytics, intensifying competition amongst cpg brands for shelf space, increased adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and computer vision technologies, as well as an upsurge in investment towards optimizing supply chains and preventing losses contribute to the growth observed in the historic period.

The consumer packaged goods (CPG) market's image recognition segment is poised for rapid expansion in the coming years, expected to reach a valuation of $8.42 billion by 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.4%. This growth over the forecasting period can be linked to several factors such as increased implementation of AI-powered predictive analytics, escalating integration of IoT and smart shelf technologies, growing requirement for real-time inventory and shopper knowledge, a surge in demand for competition intelligence and market share tracking, and an intensifying emphasis on sustainability and supply chain clarity. Significant trends for the forecast period encompass advancements in AI for predictive out-of-stock notifications, the evolution of real-time shelf management through edge computing, advancements in integrating IR data with supply chain systems, progress in shopper behavior insight analytics, and the emergence of automated, AI-powered planogram optimization.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Image Recognition In Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Market?

Who Are The Leading Players In The Image Recognition In Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Market?

Major players in the Image Recognition In Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Global Market Report 2025 include:

. SymphonyAI

. Amazon Web Services Inc

. EVERSEEN LIMITED

. Trax Technology Solutions PTE Ltd

. Scandit

. RetailNext Inc

. ParallelDots Inc

. Visenze

. BeMyEye Holdings Ltd

. PENSA SYSTEMS

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Image Recognition In Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Industry?

Leading companies involved in the image recognition sector of the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) market are adopting cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies like computer vision to bolster in-store implementation for CPG brands. Computer vision technology falls within the artificial intelligence spectrum, enabling computers and systems to process, scrutinize, and comprehend visual data from the physical world, such as images and videos. For instance, Trax, a retail tech company based in Singapore, unveiled its new AR-fueled On Device Image Recognition (ODIR) technology in July 2025. This tech solution offers instantaneous, offline image analytics to improve in-store executions, tackling significant retail intelligence hurdles for consumer-packaged goods (CPG) brands. This leap forward signals Trax's progress in creating scalable, productive technology for on-ground teams. The product has the potential to revolutionize retail operational norms by providing immediate insights and facilitating prompt corrective actions right at the shelf edge.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Image Recognition In Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Market Growth

The image recognition in consumer packaged goods (cpg) market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Hardware, Solution, Services

2) By Technology: Machine Learning Algorithms, Deep Learning Techniques, Computer Vision, Augmented Reality, High-Resolution Image Processing

3) By Deployment Mode: On-Premise Solutions, Cloud-Based Solutions, Hybrid Solutions, Edge Computing Solutions, Mobile Applications

4) By Application: Inventory Analysis, Product And Shelf Monitoring Analysis, Auditing Product Placement, Product Placement Trend Analysis, Assessing Compliance And Competition, Category Analysis, Gauging Emotions

5) By End User: Manufacturers, Retailers, Wholesalers, E-commerce Platforms, Logistics Providers

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Cameras, Processors, Sensors, Memory Devices, Storage Units

2) By Solution: Image Recognition Software, Data Analytics Platforms, Machine Learning Models, Image Processing Tools, Pattern Recognition Systems

3) By Services: Installation And Integration Services, Training And Consulting Services, Maintenance And Support Services, Managed Services, Cloud Deployment Services

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Image Recognition In Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Market By 2025?

In 2024, the North American region dominated the global market for image recognition in consumer packaged goods (CPG). However, it's predicted that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth in the coming years. The report analyzes several regions, namely Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

