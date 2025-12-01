Chennai Weather Update: Delta Weatherman Warns Of Heavy Rain Over 5 Districts Read Details

Due to the deep depression Titwa, which is located near Chennai in the Bay of Bengal, heavy rain is lashing Chennai and its surrounding areas.

Cyclone Titwa, now a deep depression 50 km off Chennai's coast, is causing heavy downpours. This is creating major issues for motorists. Delta Weatherman advises staying away from the coast for 24 hours.

Delta Weatherman: Cyclone Titwa, now a deep depression 70km off Chennai, is weakening. It's expected to fade in a few days. A western disturbance is feeding it moisture, creating new clouds.

New deep cloud clusters are forming, bringing a chance of rain to northern Tamil Nadu. Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, and Ranipet may see heavy rain and strong winds.

Rain will decrease in the Cauvery Delta and southern Tamil Nadu. Farmers can start work. The next rain is expected Dec 4-5. The sea will be rough; stay away from the coast for 24 hours.

The Chennai Met Centre has issued an orange alert for very heavy rain until 1 PM in 5 districts: Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, and Ranipet.