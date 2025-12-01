Enemy Drone Attacks Minibus In Kherson

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by Yaroslav Shanko, Head of the Kherson City Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“This morning, Russian occupiers once again resorted to terror against the peaceful population of Kherson. An enemy FPV drone attacked a minibus belonging to our municipal enterprise while it was on a route. Fortunately, there were no casualties. The vehicle was damaged,” the report said.

According to the Kherson City Military Administration, four settlements in the Kherson community were hit by enemy strikes over the past day. Kherson, Sadove, Prydniprovske, and Antonivka came under fire from Russian artillery and drone terror. Private and multi-story houses, critical infrastructure facilities, farm buildings, garages, and cars were damaged. As a result of Russian attacks in the Kherson community, nine people, including a child, were injured.

As reported by Ukrinform, nine people, including one child, were injured in the Kherson region over the past day, November 30, as a result of Russian aggression.

Photo: Kherson City Military Administration