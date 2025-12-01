UAE Unveils World's Largest Silver Bar 1,971Kg Piece Breaks Guinness Record

The Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) has unveiled the world's largest silver bar, a 1,971 kg piece refined in the UAE and now set to be tokenised on a regulated platform. The bar was revealed at the Dubai Precious Metals Conference on November 25 and has been certified by Guinness World Records.

Refined by Sam Precious Metals, the bar measures 1.3 metres and contains 63,369 troy ounces of silver at 999.9 purity.

The 1,971 kg weight pays tribute to the year the UAE was founded.

DMCC said the bar will be stored by global logistics firm Brink's and tokenised through Tokinvest, a platform regulated by the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA). Each token will represent a direct fractional ownership of the physical bar, which will be registered on DMCC's Tradeflow commodity ownership platform.

Officials said this is the first time a Guinness World Record precious metal object is being tokenised under a regulated framework.

The launch comes at a time when global silver prices have surged above $55 an ounce, driven by tightening supply and rising industrial demand.

Analysts say inventories in major Western vaults have been falling sharply, with the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) warning of declining freely available stock. Silver also remains in strong demand from the solar sector and next-generation electric vehicle and battery technologies.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO of DMCC, said the project highlights Dubai's growing role as a hub for precious metals refining, storage, and regulated digital asset infrastructure.

By linking the physical bar to a regulated digital token, DMCC aims to broaden access to institutional-grade bullion and attract new categories of investors seeking exposure to physical silver without handling or storing the metal themselves.

The silver bar will remain in Brink's secure vaults in Dubai. Token holders will own a verifiable share of the same specific bar, rather than a derivative or unallocated pool.

DMCC said the approach provides“full transparency, auditability, and legal clarity” at a time when global demand for real, allocated precious metals has been rising.