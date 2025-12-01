Premier League Business Analysis Report 2025-2026: Media And Sponsorship Rights, Team Deals, Viewership, Attendance, And Social Media Popularity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Market opportunities include leveraging new media and sponsorship rights, exploring digital and global partnerships, and capitalizing on the league's growing social media popularity. As gambling ads face restrictions, alternative sponsorships can be pursued, and innovative revenue streams such as YouTube viewership can be maximized.

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Business of the Premier League 2025-26" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The report takes a deep dive into the highest division of English soccer, a league regarded as the best in the world. The report explores the biggest rights across the league, specifically looking at the main media and sponsorship rights attached, as well the biggest sponsorship rights and annual values of the 20 competing teams. The report also looks at market viewership, attendance figures and social media popularity.

New media rights cycle worth a record high value for the league but price per game drops. The Premier League sponsorship is worth $309.17 million this season. The gambling market floods the front-of-shirt market this season as ban looms from next season.

Overview of the media rights landscape. Cost per game breakdown. Premier League payments breakdown. YouTube highlights viewership. Global media and sponsor partners explored. Breakdown of the sponsorship deals including annual values. Individual team profiles. Attendances. Season Ticket prices. Club Net Debt. Club revenue and wages comparison. Social media followers.

Scope

The main aims of this report is to highlight the commercial landscape across the Premier League. The report aims to break down the key commercial revenue streams for the league and its competing teams. It also offers a comprehensive overview of how the main commercial revenue streams for the league, highlighting its growth over a number of years, and provides in-depth analysis of the team commercial landscape.

Reasons to Buy

The Premier League is the biggest and most popular soccer league in the world and in 2025 features many of the best players and teams in global sport. The commercial value of the league continues to generate more revenue than any other major soccer league in the world.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview

2. Media landscape

3. League sponsorship landscape

4. Kit supplier landscape

5. front-of-shirt landscape

6. Sleeve landscape

7. Team sponsorship overview

8. Team profiles

9. Additional revenue

10. Social media

11. Appendix

List of Tables



Domestic broadcasting rights value

Rights cycle broadcaster rights breakdown

History of media rights

Price per game (broadcasting)

European league broadcasting comparison

Global partners

Premier League club payments from broadcasting League ticket revenue

