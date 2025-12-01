Calsoft Expands Its AI-Driven Security Portfolio

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Calsoft, a technology-first digital and product engineering service provider, announced the expansion of its AI in Security initiatives, introducing intelligence-led capabilities designed to help enterprises and ISVs evolve from reactive cybersecurity to predictive, adaptive, and autonomous defense.

Calsoft expands its AI-led security engineering across detection, response, identity, and exposure management layers.

New capabilities integrate behavioral analytics, continuous verification, and automation to strengthen Zero Trust–aligned architectures.

Builds on Calsoft's engineering foundation across cloud, networking, security, and digital product development.

Calsoft's expanded initiative embeds advanced AI models across core security functions, enabling systems to continuously learn from telemetry patterns, adapt to evolving threats, and automate key defense workflows. The approach supports enterprises moving toward intelligence-first cybersecurity, where prevention, prediction, and autonomous response form the foundation of secure digital ecosystems.

The expanded capabilities strengthen multiple layers of modern security architecture. Calsoft is applying AI to identity intelligence, access validation, endpoint telemetry analysis, cloud posture assessment, vulnerability analytics, and SOC workflows. This includes real-time anomaly detection, behavior-based risk scoring, automated policy adjustments, and AI-assisted incident correlation to help reduce alert fatigue and improve response accuracy.

Calsoft's AI-driven models enhance continuous verification by integrating intelligence into authentication, authorization, and privilege decisions; helping organizations reduce identity misuse, detect deviations earlier, and enforce access controls with precision. The company's engineering depth enables the integration of these capabilities into hybrid and multi-cloud environments, accelerating the adoption of Zero Trust–aligned design principles.

“Zero Trust isn't a plug-in; it's an engineering discipline,” said Karan Prabhakar, Solution Architect, Security Competency Department at Calsoft.“By embedding continuous verification and AI-driven insights into every layer of the security architecture, we enable defenses that adjust to context and evolve with the environment.”

Calsoft's focus on AI-led security engineering aligns with its broader product engineering expertise across networking, virtualization, cloud-native platforms, and secure software design. The company has a long history of helping global technology vendors modernize their platforms, adopt robust engineering practices, and operationalize security as a fundamental part of product development.

As enterprises expand their digital footprint, Calsoft's enhanced capabilities support the need for resilient, scalable, and autonomous security operations. AI-driven detection, automated triage, predictive modeling, and self-learning response logic help reduce manual intervention while improving overall defense posture.

“We are focused on building security systems that can operate with greater autonomy and resilience,” added Karan Prabhakar.“By combining AI with our product engineering depth, we help enterprises move Zero Trust from a static concept to a continuously operating defense model.”

As enterprises face increasingly sophisticated threats in hybrid environments, Calsoft's AI-driven security solutions enable organizations to build resilient, adaptive defenses that proactively address vulnerabilities and secure their digital infrastructure.

About Calsoft

Calsoft is a leading digital and product engineering partner helping global technology companies and enterprises accelerate innovation across cloud, networking, storage, security, and virtualization domains. With over 27 years of engineering expertise, Calsoft delivers end-to-end solutions in AI/ML, DevSecOps, and digital transformation for ISVs and enterprises worldwide.