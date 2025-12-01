BCRC Highlights Role Of Risk Management, Business Continuity To Boost Organisational Resilience

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Business Continuity and Resilience Conference (BCRC) reflects Qatar's unwavering commitment to fostering a vibrant business ecosystem that not only withstands challenges but transforms them into catalysts for innovation, growth, and competitive advantage, said President of Business Continuity and Resilience Conference, Eng. Abdulatif Ali Al-Yafei.

The fourth edition of BCRC was held recently under the patronage of Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and saw participation of Assistant Undersecretary for Consumer Affairs at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) Hassan bin Sultan Al-Ghanem along with several CEOs from public and private sectors and senior representatives from various entities.

The conference is a leading platform for strengthening organisational resilience in Qatar was held under the theme 'Business Continuity and Resilience – Smart Solutions and Artificial Intelligence'.

Addressing the event, Eng. Abdulatif Ali Al-Yafei said,“We stand at a defining moment in which AI, machine learning, and predictive analytics are revolutionising how institutions handle risks. These technologies empower organisations to move from reactive crisis management to proactive resilience, embracing change as a fundamental opportunity for advancement.”

“This year's theme embodies our ambitious vision for the future and presents a pivotal opportunity for collective progress,” he added.

Al-Yafei pointed out through this conference, the BCR Qatar network brings together industry leaders and experts in support of Qatar National Vision 2030. Our mission is to stimulate innovation, promote sustainable growth, and strengthen Qatar's global position as a resilient, future-ready economy.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry reaffirmed its commitment to cultivating a competitive, business-friendly environment and advancing digital transformation across its services through modern technologies and artificial intelligence.

These efforts aim to improve operational efficiency and support the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030, which seeks to build a diversified, knowledge-based economy.President of BCRC, Eng. Abdulatif Ali Al-Yafei addressing the event.

Meanwhile the Qatari Businessmen Association noted that it is proud to support BCRC 2025, the conference that has once again demonstrated its essential role in strengthening the resilience and competitiveness of the private sector.

The conference witnessed the launch of the National Excellence Awards in Business Continuity and Organizational Resilience, recognising outstanding institutions and individuals contributing to resilience across Qatar.

This included, Best Service/Product Provider 2025 – PwC Qatar; Emerging Leader in Business Continuity and Resilience 2025 was awarded to Mishal Mohammed Al-Ibrahim, Head of Corporate Security at Vodafone; Public Sector Excellence in Continuity & Resilience 2025 – Civil Service and Government Development Bureau; Private Sector Excellence 2025 – United Development Company (UDC); Best Rapid Recovery 2025 – Qatar Islamic Bank; and National Resilience Award 2025 – Public Works Authority (Ashghal).

The conference witnessed six panel discussions - Unlocking Resilient Future: How AI is Redefines Business Continuity, Resilient Smart Cities: Integrating Technology and Sustainability, Navigating the Digital Landscape: Resilience Strategies for Financial Sector and Resilience in Critical Business Operations.

More than twenty industry leaders, experts took part in panel discussions related to risk mitigation, preparedness, response, and recovery, including the integration of technology and the use of AI to ensure organisational resilience. The event focused on the transformative role of artificial intelligence and smart solutions in reshaping resilience strategies.

This year's event builds on the success of the previous three editions, which brought together more than 130 Qatari companies and institutions, including business owners, entrepreneurs, sector leaders, and resilience and continuity experts.