QNB Group Named Qatar's Best Cash Management Bank 2025 By Euromoney

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QNB Group has been recognised as Qatar's Best Cash Management Bank 2025 by Euromoney, during the Transaction Banking Awards ceremony held recently in London.

This prestigious recognition reflects the Group's continued commitment to providing advanced cash management solutions that empower corporate and institutional clients to manage liquidity efficiently, optimize working capital, and enhance operational performance.

Judged by Euromoney's expert editorial team, the Transaction Banking Awards recognize institutions that demonstrate excellence and innovation across cash management, payments, trade finance, and digital transformation.

The award also highlights the Bank's leadership in adopting innovative digital solutions to meet the evolving needs of clients, reinforcing its role as a trusted partner in driving the future of transaction banking.

As part of its strategy, QNB continues to invest in cutting-edge technologies and digital platforms to deliver seamless, secure, and efficient banking experiences for its customers across its international network.