MCIT Launches 'AI For Startups' Training Workshop Series

Doha, Qatar: As part of efforts to enhance the readiness of startups to keep pace with digital transformation and foster a culture of innovation in Qatar.

The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), through its Digital Incubation Centre (DIC) and in partnership with Scale AI, launched the 'AI for Startups – Training Workshop Series.'

The programme kicked off last week with the first session as part of a comprehensive training track comprising six applied workshops aimed at helping startups develop practical solutions powered by artificial intelligence.

On this occasion, Eman Al-Kuwari, Director of Digital Innovation at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, stated,“This training series comes as part of the Ministry's ongoing partnership with Scale AI and provides a practical foundation that helps startups integrate AI technologies into their business models from the early stages.

Through hands-on tools and applications, startups are able to explore modern technologies, test them, and transform them into viable prototypes.

This initiative also contributes to bringing advanced expertise into Qatar's digital innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem, enabling startups to build high-value, data-driven products and strengthening the overall readiness and scalability of the startup landscape.”

For her part, Dr. Noura Abu Khdeir, Head of AI Skills Development and Enablement at Scale AI, said,“We are pleased to collaborate with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and the Digital Incubation Centre to enhance the capabilities of startups in the field of artificial intelligence.

This series focuses on practical application, that address real market challenges.”