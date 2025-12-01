Lens Technology Donates HK$13.1 Million In Aid Following Devastating Tai Po Fire
The donation will provide critical funding for emergency response operations, temporary resettlement of displaced residents, and longer-term reconstruction initiatives in the affected area.
Ms. Zhou Qunfei, Chairwoman and Founder of Lens Technology, expressed profound sorrow for those who lost their lives, extended heartfelt condolences to the injured and bereaved families, and paid tribute to the courage and dedication of Hong Kong's firefighters and all frontline rescue personnel.
Lens Technology remains committed to monitoring the situation closely and will continue working alongside government authorities and community partners to support the recovery and rebuilding of the affected neighborhoods.
Our thoughts are with the people of Hong Kong during this difficult time.
