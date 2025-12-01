Lens Technology Donates HK$13.1 Million In Aid Following Devastating Tai Po Fire

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 November 2025 – Lens Technology (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. has pledged an immediate donation of HK$13.1 million to support relief and recovery efforts after a catastrophic Level 5 fire struck Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po, New Territories, on November 26. The blaze caused substantial loss of life and extensive property damage, profoundly affecting the Lens Technology family and the wider community.

The donation will provide critical funding for emergency response operations, temporary resettlement of displaced residents, and longer-term reconstruction initiatives in the affected area.

Ms. Zhou Qunfei, Chairwoman and Founder of Lens Technology, expressed profound sorrow for those who lost their lives, extended heartfelt condolences to the injured and bereaved families, and paid tribute to the courage and dedication of Hong Kong's firefighters and all frontline rescue personnel.

Lens Technology remains committed to monitoring the situation closely and will continue working alongside government authorities and community partners to support the recovery and rebuilding of the affected neighborhoods.

Our thoughts are with the people of Hong Kong during this difficult time.