Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
5.3-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Indonesia's Seram Island


2025-12-01 04:01:19
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) An earthquake measuring 5.3 magnitude on the Richter scale struck Seram Island in Indonesia on Monday to the Indonesian Agency for Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics (BMKG), the quake occured at a depth of 10 kilometers casualties or material damage have been reported so far lies along the Pacific Ring of Fire, making it one of the most earthquake- and volcano-prone countries in the world.

