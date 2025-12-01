Prez Murmu To Inaugurate Kerala 'Lok Bhavan', Lead Navy Day Celebrations In Thiruvananthapuram

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 1 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu will arrive in the Kerala capital on Wednesday for a landmark visit during which she will inaugurate the newly renamed Lok Bhavan and preside over the Navy Day celebrations on December 3.

Her visit marks the first official stay by a President at the Governor's newly rechristened residence, formerly known as Kerala Raj Bhavan.

The Union Home Ministry had last month directed the renaming of Raj Bhavans across the country to Lok Bhavan, aligning them with the spirit of 'Lok Tantra' (people's governance).

In compliance, the official 'Kerala Raj Bhavan' nameplate was removed on Monday, with the new 'Lok Bhavan' insignia set to be unveiled on Tuesday, just ahead of the President's arrival.

The highlight of President Murmu's visit will be her role as chief guest at this year's Navy Day celebrations, which for the first time will take place in the Kerala capital.

The event, shifted from December 4 to December 3 due to Russian President Vladimir Putin's scheduled visit to New Delhi for the India-Russia annual summit, underscores both geopolitical sensitivities and India's growing naval stature.

The celebrations will unfold at the newly constructed artificial shore at Shankhumukham beach, specially developed to host large-scale maritime demonstrations.

The Indian Navy is set to put on a grand showcase featuring its crown jewel, the indigenously built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, alongside frontline warships, submarines, and fighter jets. The live displays, including operational drills and aerial manoeuvres, are expected to be watched by a mammoth audience.

The rare coastal showcase in Kerala reflects the Navy's intent to expand maritime awareness beyond traditional bases and highlight its operational reach across all seaboards.

With the President's presence and the scale of the naval showcase, this year's Navy Day is set to be both a ceremonial milestone and a powerful projection of India's maritime strength and strategic intent.