Herat's Dried Fruit Exports Record Threefold Increase

HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): Dried fruits from western Herat province were exported to more than 20 countries during the last seven months, showing a threefold increase compared to the same period last year.

In a statement, the Press Office wrote that according to the provincial Chamber of Commerce and Investment, about 19,971,187 kilograms of dried fruits were exported from Herat during the seven-month period.

The exports were sent to more than 20 countries including Austria, Belgium, Canada, the Netherlands, Germany, the United States, Iran, Qatar, Turkey, India, Saudi Arabia and several others.

It said the total value of the exports reached $57,703,194, indicating a threefold increase compared to last year.

Meanwhile, governor spokesman Mohammad Yousuf Saeedi, said the products exported included almonds, pistachios, dried figs, dried apricots, various types of raisins, dried plums, pistachio kernels, walnuts, peanuts and roasted chickpeas, all processed and approved by the Herat Chamber of Commerce.

He explained the Islamic Emirate, by providing more facilities and enabling favorable conditions for traders, has played an important role in boosting exports-particularly dried fruits-to global markets, and this support will continue.

