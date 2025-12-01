US To Deport Six Afghan Nationals Accused Of Terror And Violent Crimes

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has published photographs and case details of several Afghan nationals accused of terrorism-related activities or violent crimes after entering the United States under the Biden administration. DHS said the individuals represent“only a fraction” of offenders who“answered American generosity with violence.”

The release comes days after an Afghan national, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, allegedly shot two members of the U.S. National Guard in Washington, D.C., killing a 20-year-old soldier. The incident has intensified political pressure over Biden-era vetting procedures for Afghans admitted since 2021.

DHS cited cases including Jamal Wali's police shooting, two Oklahoma terror-plot suspects, a former watch-list entrant later detained, and three others accused or convicted of assault and sexual-offence charges after receiving U.S. entry or legal status.

Rahmanullah Lakhanwal's fatal DC shooting and Zabiullah Momand's assault charges intensified scrutiny of Afghan entrants, prompting calls for tougher reviews and halted immigration processing.

DHS said Americans“should not have to face violence from people who should never have been here” and pledged that those convicted or posing threats would be deported. Immigration authorities have already paused all Afghan immigration-related applications pending further review.

U.S. President Donald Trump said every Afghan admitted under Biden“must be re-examined,” arguing that national security requires the removal of anyone who“does not belong in the country.” The State Department has also suspended visa issuance for all Afghan passport holders as Washington reassesses its screening procedures.

