Azerbaijani Official Reports On New HIV Cases Among Citizens This Year

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan has recorded a total of 1,130 new HIV infection cases by the end of November 2025, Famil Mammadov, director of the Republican Center for Combating AIDS (Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome), said at a conference dedicated to World AIDS Day, Trend reports.

Mammadov noted that out of a total of 1,130 documented cases, 1,109 pertain to individuals holding Azerbaijani citizenship, representing a substantial 98 percent of the aggregate.

"Among Azerbaijani citizens living with HIV, 74.3 percent are men, while 25.7 percent are women. During this period, 71 people progressed to the AIDS stage, and 20 individuals have died from HIV infection," the center director added.