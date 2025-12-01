Azerbaijani Official Reports On New HIV Cases Among Citizens This Year
Mammadov noted that out of a total of 1,130 documented cases, 1,109 pertain to individuals holding Azerbaijani citizenship, representing a substantial 98 percent of the aggregate.
"Among Azerbaijani citizens living with HIV, 74.3 percent are men, while 25.7 percent are women. During this period, 71 people progressed to the AIDS stage, and 20 individuals have died from HIV infection," the center director added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment