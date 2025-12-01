Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijani Official Reports On New HIV Cases Among Citizens This Year


2025-12-01 03:05:13
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1.​ Azerbaijan has recorded a total of 1,130 new HIV infection cases by the end of November 2025, Famil Mammadov, director of the Republican Center for Combating AIDS (Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome), said at a conference dedicated to World AIDS Day, Trend reports.

Mammadov noted that out of a total of 1,130 documented cases, 1,109 pertain to individuals holding Azerbaijani citizenship, representing a substantial 98 percent of the aggregate.

"Among Azerbaijani citizens living with HIV, 74.3 percent are men, while 25.7 percent are women. During this period, 71 people progressed to the AIDS stage, and 20 individuals have died from HIV infection," the center director added.

MENAFN01122025000187011040ID1110417646



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search