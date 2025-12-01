Azerbaijan Updates Rules For Importing Equipment To Liberated Territories

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has updated regulations governing the certification of equipment, technological devices, machinery, raw materials, and other materials imported to liberated territories, Trend reports.

The amendments were made to implement the Law on Licenses and Permits dated March 18, 2025.

Under the updated rules, requirements for certification documents have been revised for equipment and devices imported by residents, managing organizations, and operators of industrial and technology parks; legal entities holding investment promotion certificates; as well as individuals engaged in entrepreneurial activities without forming a legal entity.

The regulations specify that certification documents for imports exempt from value-added tax and customs duties are valid for economic activity sectors and goods nomenclatures from January 1, 2023, through January 1, 2033.

Additionally, the list of licenses and permits that must be reported to the State Customs Committee has been adjusted accordingly.

The decision updates the rules outlined in Cabinet of Ministers Resolutions No. 481 dated November 24, 2016, and No. 165 dated May 6, 2020, and will take effect from the day of its enactment.