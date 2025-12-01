403
Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Romania On Nat'l Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent on Monday a cable to President of Romania Klaus Iohannis, congratulating him on his country's National Day.
In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince wished President Iohannis good health and expressed wishes of progress and welfare for Romania and its friendly people. (pickup previous)
