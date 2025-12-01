403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
46Th GCC Summit's Pavilion Documents Four Decades Of Joint Action
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Kholoud AlEnezi
MANAMA, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- The Gulf cooperation Council (GCC) pavilion accompanying the 46th GCC Summit in Manama takes its visitors on a journey through time, documenting the council's journey before its establishment to its current achievement, presenting an interactive vision summarizing the four decades of joint action.
The Summit's pavilion hosted by Bahrain on December 3rd displays a wide range of photographs depicting the presence of the founding and current leaders and their role in shaping this journey and establishing integral Gulf projects in all fields.
It documents the founding stage in 1981 and the accompanying launch towards joint projects that extended to military, economic, commercial, educational and health aspects.
The display extends across nine main areas, encompassing more than 40 main themes and 120 sub-themes, offering visitors a visual and informative narrative that highlights the development of the Gulf joint action system and showcases its qualitative leaps and strategic gains.
The pavilion's contents reveal the extent of the growth and prosperity witnessed by the GCC's journey due to the vision of the founding leaders and the keenness of the current leaders to strengthen the integration process and propel it towards broader future horizons that enhance the GCC's presence in its regional and international environment. (end)
kna
MANAMA, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- The Gulf cooperation Council (GCC) pavilion accompanying the 46th GCC Summit in Manama takes its visitors on a journey through time, documenting the council's journey before its establishment to its current achievement, presenting an interactive vision summarizing the four decades of joint action.
The Summit's pavilion hosted by Bahrain on December 3rd displays a wide range of photographs depicting the presence of the founding and current leaders and their role in shaping this journey and establishing integral Gulf projects in all fields.
It documents the founding stage in 1981 and the accompanying launch towards joint projects that extended to military, economic, commercial, educational and health aspects.
The display extends across nine main areas, encompassing more than 40 main themes and 120 sub-themes, offering visitors a visual and informative narrative that highlights the development of the Gulf joint action system and showcases its qualitative leaps and strategic gains.
The pavilion's contents reveal the extent of the growth and prosperity witnessed by the GCC's journey due to the vision of the founding leaders and the keenness of the current leaders to strengthen the integration process and propel it towards broader future horizons that enhance the GCC's presence in its regional and international environment. (end)
kna
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment