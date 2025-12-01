DAAM Signs Financing Agreement With Ministry Of Sports And Youth To Support Qatar Pylon Race

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Social and Sport Contribution Fund (DAAM) has signed a financing agreement with the Ministry of Sports and Youth to support the third edition of the Qatar International Pylon Race, organised by the Qatar R/C Sport Centre.

The 2025 Qatar International Pylon Race, scheduled for December 3-6, 2025, will take place at the Qatar R/C Sport Centre airport.

Under the agreement, the fund will provide the resources needed to stage the competition and prepare the Qatari team, aiming to ensure the event is presented at the highest level.

The pylon race - often described as the Formula 1 of radio‐controlled aircraft - features the fastest planes of their kind, competing across four categories: F3R, F3T, F3D and F3E.

At the end of the championship, three winners are honoured in each category, for a total of 12.

Organised under the auspices of the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale (FAI), this year's edition will draw 50 competitors from 19 countries, including six from Qatar.

The country has become the annual host of the final round of the Pylon Racing World Cup. Since its establishment in 2010, DAAM has launched numerous cultural, social, sporting and charitable initiatives.

Contributions from publicly listed companies on the Qatar Stock Exchange remain a key source of funding, making the fund a central partner in advancing community development.