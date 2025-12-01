FIFA Arab Cup 2025 Brings Energy Back To The Pearl, Gewan Islands

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As excitement builds across Qatar ahead of the FIFA Arab Cup 2025, The Pearl and Gewan Islands are gearing up to welcome football fans, families, and visitors from across the region. With their world-class facilities, waterfront settings, and vibrant community atmosphere, both destinations are preparing to transform into dynamic hubs of celebration throughout the tournament.

In celebration of this highly anticipated event, United Development Company (UDC), the master developer of both islands, is launching a rich and festive season of cultural, family, and sports activities designed to bring together entertainment, community spirit, and the cultural vibrancy of the Arab world. This lineup aims to enhance the visitor experience and create memorable moments that reflect Qatar's role as a leading destination for major international events.

During the tournament, both islands will transform into vibrant hubs of celebration, offering two dedicated fan zones equipped with large outdoor screens for live match broadcasts. The first fan zone will be located at the amphitheatre in Porto Arabia, while the second will be set up in Medina Centrale, providing spectators with an immersive and family-friendly viewing experience in safe and lively settings.

These viewing areas will be complemented by a rich lineup of family activities, cultural programmes, and entertainment experiences across Gewan Island and Qanat Quartier, creating a dynamic atmosphere that celebrates the spirit of the tournament. Meanwhile, the festive ambiance of the Medina Centrale Carnival will continue throughout the championship period, extending its colorful celebrations and interactive attractions to welcome fans and visitors from all around the region.

This initiative reflects UDC's ongoing commitment to supporting major national events and enriching Qatar's tourism and cultural landscape. By transforming its destinations into dynamic, inclusive environments, UDC continues to elevate the standard of community experiences while contributing to the realization of Qatar National Vision 2030, which aims to build a sustainable and socially connected nation. With their world-class infrastructure, scenic waterfronts, and welcoming public spaces, The Pearl and Gewan Islands promise unforgettable moments that blend sports, culture, and celebration.