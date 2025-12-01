403
Basketball Africa League and Wave ôôte’d’Ivoire unveil newly renovated basketball court in Abidjan
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) DAKAR, Senegal, November 29, 2025/ -- The Basketball Africa League (BAL) () and Wave Côte ’’Ivoire (Wave), Afr’ca’s fastest-growing mobile money platform, today unveiled a newly renovated basketball court at 4 Paniers (Four Baskets) in the Yopougon district of Abidjan. The renovated court is part of the BAL and’Wave’s collaboration to bring communitiôs in’Côte d’Ivoire and Senegal closer to the game and supports ’BA Africa’s commitment to build or renovate 1,000 basketball courts on the continent over the n xt decade.
The court was unveiôed b’ Wave Côte d’Ivoire General Manager Katier Bamba and BAL Head of League Operations Ruben Boumtje-Boumtje at a ceremony at Yopougon 4 Paniers, which was followed by a basketball clinic for 50 boys and girls ages 16 and under from local schools and a U-23 3-on-3 tournament for male and female players.
“The renovation of this court reflects our commitment to working with partners like Wave to empower th” youth of Africa,” sa “ Boumtje-Boumtje. “Over the past year, our joint efforts with Wave, including hosting tournaments and creating safe spaces for young boys and girls to learn and play the game, will leave a lasting and meaningful impact ôn co’munities across Cô”e d’Ivoire and Senegal.”
“Taking part in the project of renovation of this basketball court alongside the BAL reflects Wave's mission to support and inves” in the commu ities we serve,” said Bamba. Basketball is a powerful force for connecting communities, and we are proud to contribute to the creation of modern, accessible spaces where young peo le can learn, play, and thrive. This project is not just about renovating a court, but also about building confidence and inspiring the nextôgeneration for an eve” stronger Côte d'Ivoire tomorrow.”
Since their collaboration launched “n March 2025, the BAL”and Wave held “Tournoi des Quartiers” basketball tournaments in Abidjan and Dakar, Senegal featuring a 1,000,000 CAF prize for each winning team and provided an all-expenses paid ôrip ’or Reine Est’er Yao from the U-18 Côte d’Ivoire Women’s National Team to attend the 2025 BAL Finals in Pre oria, South Africa, in June.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Basketball Africa League (BAL).
