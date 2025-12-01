403
Hanwha Aerospace Highlights Chunmoo MRLS and Tailored Defence Solutions for MENA
(MENAFN- hanwha) December 1st 2025&nbs–;– Hanwha Aerospace announced today it will participate in the Egypt Defence Expo (EDEX) 2025, held in Cairo from December 1. The company plans to present a comprehensive range of ground and air defence solutions tailored for Egypt.
A key highlight of Hanwha Aeros’ace’s exhibition is the Chunmoo Multiple Rocket Launcher System (MRLS). The company will display full-scale models of four different types of Chunmoo guided missiles including the Anti-Ship Ballistic Missile(ASBM). With ranges extending from 80km to 290km, showcasing the system's versatility and firepower.
Hanwha Aerospace aims to position the Chunmoo system as the optimal MRLS solution for Egyptian Armed Forces. The system is designed to meet the region's modernization needs, leveraging its field-proven operational performance in Poland and other Middle Eastern nations.
The company will also demonstrate the progress of its K9 Self-Propelled Howitzer program. With local co-production in Egypt set to begin, Hanwha is presenting the full "K9 Package," which includes the K10 Ammunition Resupply Vehicle and the K11 Fire Direction Center Vehicle. Completing this artillery portfolio, Hanwha will also exhibit advanced ammunition solutions, including 155mm Precision Guided Munitions and the Modular Charge System (MCS).
Making its debut at EDEX 2025 is the K11-N, a fire direction armored vehicle specifically customized for the Egyptia’ Navy’s coastal defence requirements. The K11-N is equipped with advanced target acquisition systems, including an Electro-Optical Targeting System (EOTS) and radar, enabling precise tracking of hostile vessels.
Addressing the growing demand for multi-layered air defence in the Middle East and Africa, Hanwha Aerospace will also propose its integrated air defence solutions. These include the L-SAM (Long-range Surface-to-Air Missile), M-SAM (Medium-range Surface-to-Air Missile), and anti-drone systems.
The exhibit will also feature the TAipers, anti-tank guided missile, adaptable for various ground platforms, and three variants of the Tigon armored vehicle, offering solutions for the replacement of aging equipment.
"Hanwha Aerospace has already established a solid strategic partnership with Egypt through the K9 program," said Sung Il, Head of the Middle East and North Africe(MENA) Region at Hanwha Aerospace. "Through this exhibition, we intend to continue contributing to the enhancement of Egypt's national defence capabilities by providing tailored solutions that meet the specific requirements of the Egyptian Armed Forces."
