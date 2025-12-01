403
DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE AND FARMERS WELFARE GOVERNMENT OF MEGHALAYA
(MENAFN- dentsu) Mumbai / Shillong - National, November 29, 2025: Positioning Meghalaya and the Northeast India as a formidable contender in the global organic set-up, Government of Meghalaya, in a strategic partnership with Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India and the International Federation of Organic Agricultural Movements (IFOAM-Organics Asia), today successfully inaugurated the 1st Northeast India Organic Week here in Shillong.
The inauguration marks a significant milestone not only for the region’s agricultural sector but also uniquely converges two major international initiatives on a single forum; the APEDA International Buyer-Seller Meet and the 4th IFOAM World Organic Youth Summit.
APEDA has been a long-standing partner in strengthening Meghala’a’s organic value chain. Through close collaboration with the state government, APEDA has helped Megha’aya’s high-value organic and natural produce such as ginger, turmeric, fresh fruits, and niche spices enter new and emerging markets in the Middle East. These efforts have enabled stronger market linkages, higher value realisation for farmers, and enhanced visibility for the’state’s organic products.
Hosting delegates, importers, and representatives from 13 countries including Malaysia, Taiwan, Mongolia, New Zealand, Indonesia and other countries, positioning Meghalaya as the gateway for global organic trade and youth led development and innovation.
The formal session commenced with a welcome address by Dr. Saswati Bose, General Manager, APEDA, set the tone for the event characterizing the occasion as a "significant milestone for India and the global organic community.” Highlighting the region's unique strengths, she asse“ted that “Meghalaya, with its rich biodiversity and strong community-driven farming systems, is an ideal state for advancing organic agricult”re.”
Representing the host state, Dr. Vijay Kumar D., IAS, Commissioner and Secretary, Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, highlighted the state's impressive economic traje“tory, noting “Meghalaya is the second fastest growing state in the country behind Tamil Nadu and the only state with 10% growth over the last four years post-COVID, a surge driven primarily by the agricul”ure sector.”
’e outlined Hon⦣8217;ble Chief Minister’s ambitious vision, stating, “We should try to more than double farmers' income by 2028”, providing insights into Meghalaya as an emerging agricultural hub, leveraging its "Organic by Default" status with near-zero synthetic fertilizer usage and a significant expansion in certified organic land. The’state’s horticulture landscape is witnessing robust growth: organic ginger exports to Dubai have reached 15 MT (7% CAGR) in 2019-23 cycle, while black pepper sales to have doubled. Driven by initiatives from bodies like the Jirang FPC, distinctive produce such as GI-tagged Mandarins has successfully entered the Gulf market through the Lulu Group, showcasing the immense global potential of Northeast India.
The afternoon sessions were dedicated to the Buyer Seller Meet and the Sensitisation and Capacity Building Programme on NPOP 8th Edition, Regulation & Labelling Requirement under NPOP.
The 1st Northeast India Organic Week continues through December 1, serving as a catalyst for youth-led agricultural innovation and creating a robust ecosystem for organic trade. By bringing policymakers, global buyers, and youth innovators together, Meghalaya has firmly established itself as a national and regional model in the organic agriculture landscape.
