Justice Minister Highlights Reforms, Workplace Development

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs H E Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi convened a meeting with the ministry's functionaries as part of strengthening internal communication and the institutional culture of corporate work.

Having weighed in on the ministry's key current and future plans and programmes, the Minister highlighted the ministry's strategic vision and orientations, initiatives of advancing the workplace environment and employees' empowerment, the outgrowth of legislative and legal updates and digital transformation, in addition to streamlining access to justice services.

Al Mohannadi underscored the importance of deepening the culture of work in the spirit of one team and fostering integration among various departments.

The Minister further elaborated on the legislative and regulatory developments throughout 2024, which included devising novel sectors that had substantially helped upgrade performance and empower the national workforce, as well as advance systems and programs that promoted the services offered to stakeholders. He pointed out that the ministry has been granted several recognition awards in support of its development efforts.

Throughout the meeting, Al Mohannadi laid out four strategic pathways that keep up with the execution of the ministry's strategic plan 2025-2030. In the digital transformation theme, Al Mohannadi said digital transformation has become an indispensable option.