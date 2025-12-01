Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan's Creative Center Uses AI To Screen Fairy Tales (VIDEO)

Azerbaijan's Creative Center Uses AI To Screen Fairy Tales (VIDEO)


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1.​ The AI4ART (Artificial Intelligence for Art) project has transformed Azerbaijani fairy tales into animated films, Trend reports.

AI4ART is implemented at the Center for the Development of Cultural and Creative Industries (Creative Center) with the support of the Ministry of Culture.

The Creative Center serves as a space where modern young people develop new cultural habits. It was established by the Ministry of Culture within the“Creative Azerbaijan” program, in line with the country's 2022–2026 socio-economic development strategy. The initiative forms part of state policies aimed at building a creative and innovative ecosystem, training competitive young professionals, and accelerating digital transformation. By supporting such projects, the Ministry of Culture contributes both to youth development and to the emergence of initiatives that generate new economic value.

The AI4ART training program is designed to help young people acquire new professional skills. Participants received theoretical knowledge and practical training on the use of artificial intelligence technologies in art, design, animation, media, and other creative fields, alongside digital content production. In a period of rapid technological growth, such ongoing initiatives enhance the competitiveness of Azerbaijan's creative industries at the regional and global levels.

At the end of the second season of the AI4ART training program, each participant presented their work during Demo Day (Graduation Day). 20 projects were evaluated for creativity, innovation, and practical applicability. Four animation trailers based on Azerbaijani fairy tales received special recognition and were awarded a“Certificate of Distinction.”

Almaz Abdullayeva, "Shekilchi"

