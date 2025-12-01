Delhi Police Bust Pakistan-Linked Terror Module Led By Don Shahzad Bhatti

Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested three aides of Pakistan-based gangster-terror handler Shahzad Bhatti, exposing a major attack conspiracy. The accused Hargunpreet Singh, Vikas Prajapati and Arif, were involved in a hand-grenade attack outside Gurdaspur City Police Station on November 25 and had conducted recce of multiple other high-risk locations.

