Delhi Police Bust Pakistan-Linked Terror Module Led By Don Shahzad Bhatti


2025-12-01 02:05:47
Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested three aides of Pakistan-based gangster-terror handler Shahzad Bhatti, exposing a major attack conspiracy. The accused Hargunpreet Singh, Vikas Prajapati and Arif, were involved in a hand-grenade attack outside Gurdaspur City Police Station on November 25 and had conducted recce of multiple other high-risk locations.

