Kitron To Host Capital Markets Presentation
(2025-12-01) Kitron ASA will host a Capital Markets Presentation in Oslo, Norway, on 10 December 2025 to provide an update on strategic and financial ambitions.
The Capital Markets Presentation will start at 09:00 CET, last for approximately 1.5 hours including Q&A, and will be webcast at the following link: #!/hegnarmedia/20251210_2
For further information, please contact:
Cathrin Nylander, CFO, tel: +47 900 43 284
E-mail:...
Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group has operations located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, Malaysia, China and the United States. Kitron has about 2 400 employees, and revenues were EUR 647 million in 2024.
