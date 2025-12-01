Kolkata Woman Molestation Case: Accused Linked To Financial Fraud, Planned Attack To Silence Victim

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Dec 1 (IANS) The main accused in the molestation of a young woman inside a moving car in Kolkata last week is part of a major financial fraud racket, according to the ongoing police investigation.

According to police, Altaf, who was arrested in connection with molesting the girl inside a car, extorted a lot of money from the victim. He allegedly threatened her to prevent her from going to the police.

After the molestation incident last Friday night, the police on Sunday arrested Altaf from his house in the Garden Reach police station area. However, one of Altaf's friends is also involved in the incident, along with the driver of the car. Efforts are being made to find out the role of both of them in the whole incident. The police have launched a search for them.

The incident took place on Friday night on the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass. It is alleged that Altaf and his friends took the young woman into a car. They forced her to drink alcohol spiked with drugs. As she became intoxicated, she was molested and threatened. She was verbally and physically abused inside the moving car.

Later, the car dropped her off in the Maidan area and drove away. The young woman was rescued by police and taken to SSKM Hospital. She is still undergoing treatment there.

A senior police officer said on Monday that after interrogating Altaf, they came to know that the young woman had met him three months ago through a friend. At that time, the young woman needed several lakhs of rupees, and Altaf learnt about it.

"It is at that time Altaf introduced himself as a loan agent of a company. As a result, Altaf convinced the young woman to help her get a loan at a very low interest rate. For this, the accused demanded some money in advance," said the police officer.

According to police, the woman agreed to give the money as a processing fee and paid one lakh rupees in several instalments. But after several days, she did not receive the loan, and soon she became suspicious. When she went to ask for the loan, she was threatened.

"When Altaf did not pay back the money, the girl told him that she would file a complaint with the police. Following this, he got scared and hatched a plan to intimidate her and threatened her not to go to the police," said the police officer.

On Friday, Altaf called her and said that he would return a part of the money, and they would discuss the matter. He asked the girl to wait at the EM Bypass. "Altaf came in a car and picked the woman up. He first threatened her inside the car, then drugged her and molested her. They dropped her in the Maidan area. Altaf was arrested on charges of kidnapping and molesting the woman," added the police officer.

He was produced before the Alipore court on Sunday. The judge ordered him to police custody till December 8. The police said that they are trying to get more information by interrogating him.