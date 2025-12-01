Union Day Quote Campbell Gray, CEO Middle East, Atkinsréalis

Our commitment is clear: to help define what comes next, to nurture Emirati talent as future leaders, and to bring world-class expertise to deliver exceptional outcomes for the nation. The UAE's vision is bold, and we are honoured to be part of it.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.