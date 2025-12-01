Union Day Quote Campbell Gray, CEO Middle East, Atkinsréalis

403
Union Day Quote Campbell Gray, CEO Middle East, Atkinsréalis
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) As the UAE celebrates 54 years of progress this Eid Al Etihad, we reflect on a journey defined by ambition and resilience. At AtkinsRéalis, we are proud of our contribution to shaping this story through delivering impactful projects that connect communities, drive sustainable growth, and create spaces to enrich life experiences. Today, the UAE's construction pipeline exceeds US$ 772 billion, spanning housing, transportation, clean energy, and critical social infrastructure. We believe this scale of investment reflects a long-term promise to societal prosperity and resilience, principles that guide our work and inspire our growing presence in the Emirates.
Our commitment is clear: to help define what comes next, to nurture Emirati talent as future leaders, and to bring world-class expertise to deliver exceptional outcomes for the nation. The UAE's vision is bold, and we are honoured to be part of it. Campbell Gray, CEO – Middle East, AtkinsRéalis
