Opposition Using Parliament to Vent Out Frustration: PM Modi

New Delhi- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hit out at the opposition, accusing it of turning Parliament into a“warm up arena” for elections or as an outlet to vent out frustration after defeat, and offered to give them tips to bring positivity in politics.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament ahead of the Winter session, he said the session must not become a stage for political theatrics but a platform for constructive and result-driven debate.

“For some time now, our Parliament is being used either as a warm up arena for elections or as an outlet for frustration after defeat,” Modi said.

Referring to the drubbing of opposition parties in the Bihar polls, he said the opposition was perturbed by the electoral loss and unable to digest failure.

“Defeat should not be the ground to create disruption. Victory should not convert into arrogance either,” the prime minister said.

The record turnout witnessed in Bihar elections is the biggest strength of democracy, he said, adding the opposition too should fulfil its responsibility and come out of its depression after loss in elections.

The prime minister said the game the Opposition have been playing for the last 10 years is no longer acceptable to the people.

“They should change their strategy – I am ready to give them a few tips,” Modi said.