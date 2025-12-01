Statement By His Excellency Younis Haji Alkhoori, Undersecretary Of The Ministry Of Finance Commemoration Day

Younis Haji AlKhoori: On Commemoration Day, we honour the sons of the UAE who made the ultimate sacrifice in defence of their nation

His Excellency Younis Haji AlKhoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, stressed that Commemoration Day is a moment of deep honour and gratitude for our nation, reminding us of the values that have shaped the UAE from the very beginning: the values of selflessness, loyalty, and commitment to serving and protecting our country.

“On this day, we remember the brave sons of the UAE who made the ultimate sacrifice. They showed us that love for the homeland is more than a sentiment; it is a duty carried with courage and devotion, and it lives on in the heart of every Emirati. The heroism of our martyrs will continue to guide and inspire future generations to protect our achievements and uphold the security and stability of our nation.”

He added,“Honouring our martyrs is a national responsibility and a sincere expression of the loyalty our wise leadership holds dear. The sacrifices of our heroes will forever remain a source of strength, determination, and pride. They proved that serving the nation is both a privilege and a profound responsibility.

“We, at the Ministry of Finance, are inspired by this day to reaffirm our sense of duty and responsibility, carrying out our obligations with perseverance and serving our nation with sincerity and excellence, in honour of the heroes whose sacrifices taught us what determination, unity, and belonging truly mean.”

