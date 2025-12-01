Delhi Blast Probe: NIA Raids Multiple Sites In Kashmir
Officials said the NIA raided the residence of Moulvi Irfan Ahmad Wagay in Shopian, believed to be the key radicaliser and recruiter of the module. Wagay, arrested in October and later taken into NIA custody, is considered the central figure behind the network. Searches were also carried out at Koil, Chandgam, Malangpora and Samboora in Pulwama, as well as Nadigam in Shopian, all linked to persons under investigation.
The agency additionally searched the residence of Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather, arrested earlier from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, and locations connected to other suspects, including Dr Muzamil and Amir Rashid. Multiple NIA teams, supported by local police and CRPF, conducted simultaneous raids to minimise information leaks and prevent any escape attempts.ADVERTISEMENT
Sources said electronic devices, documents and other materials were seized for forensic analysis, though the agency has not confirmed any fresh arrests. Local residents reported heightened security and restricted movement during the early-morning operations, with NIA officials questioning family members and inspecting digital equipment.
