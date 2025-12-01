Delhi Blast Probe: NIA Raids Multiple Sites In Kashmir

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)- The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted extensive raids across south Kashmir as part of its ongoing probe into the car blast near Delhi's Red Fort that killed 15 people last month. The searches spanned at least eight locations in the Pulwama, Shopian and Kulgam districts, targeting individuals suspected to be linked to what investigators describe as a“white-collar” terror module.

Officials said the NIA raided the residence of Moulvi Irfan Ahmad Wagay in Shopian, believed to be the key radicaliser and recruiter of the module. Wagay, arrested in October and later taken into NIA custody, is considered the central figure behind the network. Searches were also carried out at Koil, Chandgam, Malangpora and Samboora in Pulwama, as well as Nadigam in Shopian, all linked to persons under investigation.

The agency additionally searched the residence of Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather, arrested earlier from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, and locations connected to other suspects, including Dr Muzamil and Amir Rashid. Multiple NIA teams, supported by local police and CRPF, conducted simultaneous raids to minimise information leaks and prevent any escape attempts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources said electronic devices, documents and other materials were seized for forensic analysis, though the agency has not confirmed any fresh arrests. Local residents reported heightened security and restricted movement during the early-morning operations, with NIA officials questioning family members and inspecting digital equipment.