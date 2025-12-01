Kabul Detains Several TTP Members, But Pakistan Says The Measures Fall Short

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar says the Taliban have detained several members of Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), but insists the move is not enough to address Islamabad's security concerns. He urged Kabul to either hand over the militants or relocate them far from the shared border.

Dar stressed that Pakistan will not allow Afghanistan territory to be used against its security. He said these proposals were formally presented to Taliban officials during his recent visit to Kabul.

The minister also noted that during trips to Bahrain, Russia and Belgium, he pushed back against what he described as“inaccurate information” about Afghanistan and Pakistan. He said European and other officials accepted the updated briefings.

Calling for the Taliban to review their governance approach, Dar claimed the group's power structure is split between factions seeking peace and those resisting it. Pakistan, he added, could resolve the issue by force but“does not want to harm its Afghanistan's brothers.”

Tensions between Islamabad and the Taliban have sharpened in recent weeks, with both sides trading increasingly pointed statements over cross-border militancy and security cooperation.

