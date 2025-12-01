Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: City Braces For Winter Chill As Haze And Low Temperatures Persist

Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Mumbai is witnessing a notable shift in weather as cooler winds, rising morning chill, and persistent haze influence daily conditions. With fluctuating temperatures, the city is gearing up for a sharper winter feel

The influence of Cyclone Ditwah has strengthened the cold winds sweeping into the state. Regions in Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada are likely to see a further dip in temperatures, prompting a yellow cold alert. Morning chill is increasing, evenings are turning sharper, and minimum temperatures are nearing the 7°C mark in several areas.

Vidarbha is expected to remain partly cloudy with the possibility of light rain. Cities such as Jalgaon, Dhule, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Pune, Jalna, and Parbhani may experience drizzle along with conditions resembling a mild cold wave. The ghats of Pune, Satara, and Kolhapur are already reporting steady drops in temperature.

Though the cyclone's wind strength has slightly weakened, it has evolved into a strong low-pressure belt in the Bay of Bengal. By December 1, the system will approach within 20 km of North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Coastal authorities in southern India have urged residents to remain alert as the system continues to influence regional weather.