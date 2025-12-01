Saif Ali Khan To Akshay Kumar: 7 Awaited Hero-Villain Faceoffs Of 2026

The new year is near, several films are set to release in 2026 featuring intense clashes between heroes and villains. Notably, some of these movies will see heroes playing a villain's role for the first time. Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar to faceoff

Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar are in the lead roles in director Priyadarshan's film 'Haivaan'. In this, Akshay is playing the villain's role. Their clash with Saif will be seen on screen. The movie will be released in 2026.

Thalapathy Vijay and Bobby Deol are in South director Vinoth's film 'Jana Nayagan'. In this, Bobby Deol is playing the villain's role. This film, starring Pooja Hegde in the lead, will release on January 9, 2026.

A fierce clash will be seen between Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Love & War'. This film, starring Alia Bhatt, will release on August 14, 2026. It's said that Vicky will be seen in a negative shade for the first time.

Director Siddharth Anand's film 'King' will be released in 2026. Abhishek Bachchan is playing the villain's role in the film. This is his first film with a grey shade. Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Suhana Khan are in the lead roles.

Releasing on March 19, 2026, the film 'Toxic' stars Yash and Darel De'silva in lead roles. In this movie by director Geetu Mohandas, there will be a major clash between the two. Kiara Advani is in the lead role in the movie.

The director of the South film 'Peddi' is Buchi Babu Sana. Releasing on March 27, 2026, this movie is a sports drama. A clash will be seen between Ram Charan and Divyendu Sharma. Janhvi Kapoor is the lead heroine in the film.

Director Nitesh Tiwari's film 'Ramayan' is releasing on Diwali 2026. There will be a clash between Ranbir Kapoor and superstar Yash in the film. This is Yash's first film in a negative role. Sai Pallavi is the lead actress.