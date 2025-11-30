Dubai Billionaire Calls For 'Job Experience' Education For Students

Dubai billionaire Khalaf Al Habtoor has called for a stronger focus on practical education in the UAE, noting that many students lack hands-on experience when they enter the workforce.

Sharing an example, he said that when his son completed his hotel management studies, he was required to work in housekeeping - including washing dishes - before being promoted to a mid-career role.

The founder and chairman of Al Habtoor Group stressed that professionals such as engineers should gain sufficient practical experience before joining the workforce in order to advance in their careers.“If I want to teach someone engineering, I will take him to a site where he can get the real practical experience," Al Habtoor said during an“Open Talk” held at Al Habtoor Group's head office.

Opening doors to train students

Al Habtoor Group employs thousands of people across its various divisions, with interests spanning hospitality, automotive, real estate, education, and publishing.

A well-known philanthropist, Khalaf Al Habtoor has donated more than Dh2 billion to charitable causes. In 2023, he launched a scholarship programme for 100 Afghan female students to pursue higher education at UAE universities, including provisions for housing and health insurance.

The group also supports numerous charitable initiatives in education and other sectors and partners with institutions that require practical training opportunities for their students.

“Practical education is extremely important. We train students who require it. We are opening the door to train students in engineering, law, etc., in our companies. It is important to train them, not just reading the book,” he said during the“Open Talk”.

Learning Arabic

Al Habtoor also expressed concern about the declining number of Arab children speaking their native language.

“Many of our children don't know how to speak Arabic, and they communicate in English. Children should know the history and culture of Arabs. Our generation is the only one that knows about our real culture. The solution to this challenge lies with schools,” he said, adding that when grandparents speak to their grandchildren in Arabic, the children often respond in English.

“We are willing to give all support on how to strengthen the Arabic language in schools.”