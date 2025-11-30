Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Qatar Participates In Manama Meeting

2025-11-30 11:09:07
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar participated Sunday in the preparatory ministerial meeting for the 46th session of the GCC Supreme Council, held in Manama, Bahrain. The Qatari delegation was headed by His Excellency the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad al-Muraikhi.

GCC Supreme Council Qatari delegation Foreign Affairs

Gulf Times

