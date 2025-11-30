Shura Council Takes Part In Kuala Lumpur Parliamentary Conference
Shura Council members His Excellency Abdulla bin Jaber al-Lebdah and His Excellency Mohammed bin Omar al-Mannai represented the council at the conference.
Participants discussed a range of issues related to the development of artificial intelligence, including its impact on societies, accompanying economic shifts, and ways to establish effective regulatory and legislative frameworks to ensure its safe and responsible use.
Discussions also addressed digital governance, privacy and data protection, and the role of parliaments in oversight, narrowing the digital divide, and strengthening public trust. Participants highlighted the need for international co-operation and unified standards to confront cross-border challenges.
In their final statement, participants underscored the need for global AI regulation that ensures responsible and equitable use of the technology, prevents monopolisation, and avoids its misuse in ways that could undermine institutional trust. They also called for accelerated legislation and oversight, harmonising laws with international standards, boosting transparency, governance and data protection, building parliamentary capacities, launching national dialogues and clear ethical frameworks, raising public awareness, establishing specialised regulatory bodies, and sharing expertise through international co-operation.Shura Council Kuala Lumpur Artificial Intelligence
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment