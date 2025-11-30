Shura Council Takes Part In Kuala Lumpur Parliamentary Conference

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Shura Council took part in a three-day parliamentary conference held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, under the theme "The Role of Parliaments in Shaping the Future of Responsible Artificial Intelligence." The event was jointly organised by the Malaysian House of Representatives, the Inter-Parliamentary Union, the UN Development Programme, and the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association.

Shura Council members His Excellency Abdulla bin Jaber al-Lebdah and His Excellency Mohammed bin Omar al-Mannai represented the council at the conference.

Participants discussed a range of issues related to the development of artificial intelligence, including its impact on societies, accompanying economic shifts, and ways to establish effective regulatory and legislative frameworks to ensure its safe and responsible use.

Discussions also addressed digital governance, privacy and data protection, and the role of parliaments in oversight, narrowing the digital divide, and strengthening public trust. Participants highlighted the need for international co-operation and unified standards to confront cross-border challenges.

In their final statement, participants underscored the need for global AI regulation that ensures responsible and equitable use of the technology, prevents monopolisation, and avoids its misuse in ways that could undermine institutional trust. They also called for accelerated legislation and oversight, harmonising laws with international standards, boosting transparency, governance and data protection, building parliamentary capacities, launching national dialogues and clear ethical frameworks, raising public awareness, establishing specialised regulatory bodies, and sharing expertise through international co-operation.

Shura Council Kuala Lumpur Artificial Intelligence