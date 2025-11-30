QF To Present Operetta Qatar Jannah In Celebration Of QND

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Foundation's Pre-University Education is preparing to launch the national operetta "Qatar Jannah", a production that brings together students from across its schools in a performance celebrating Qatari identity and national pride.

Organized as part of the Qatar National Day celebrations, the operetta offers a unified platform where students will present scenes inspired by Qatari heritage, reflecting the sense of unity across the Qatar Foundation (QF) school community.

The operetta will be presented on 11 and 13 December, with two shows held each day. Each public show will be preceded by pre-show activities, featuring the traditional Qatari "Ardah" and accompanying entertainment activities delivered by "Siraj," QF's educational edutainment programme, with the beloved characters Rashid and Noora welcoming children and engaging with them.

All performances will be held at Qatar National Convention Centre, with the first show being from 3pm-4pm, and the second show from 5pm-6pm.

Buthina al-Derham, Director of Communications and Outreach at QF's Pre-University Education, said: "This year's national operetta reflects our vision of creating a shared educational and artistic experience that brings together all QF students under one identity and one spirit."

"We are not simply presenting a performance; we are building a platform that connects students with their national values and strengthens their sense of belonging to their country and its leadership," she stressed.

"What makes this operetta truly special is that it gives students the opportunity to express their love for Qatar through art, whether through singing, movement, or theatrical scenes that highlight the unity of our school community," Al Derham added.

Al-Derham explained that the production has been shaped by a strong spirit of collaboration, with QF schools contributing a range of ideas and creative perspectives that reflect their own interpretations of national identity. These contributions were developed and refined into a single script that brings everyone together while preserving the unique character of each school.

Azlaa Hamad al-Qahtani, Head of Culture and Identity at QF's Pre-University Education, said: "This approach reflects the commitment of QF's Pre-University Education to shared learning, teamwork, and celebrating diversity within a unified national framework."

Al-Qahtani explained that the operetta offers students a holistic learning experience, saying: "Students from different grade levels gain valuable skills, from teamwork, responsibility, and discipline, to building confidence by performing on stage in front of a large audience. They also get the chance to express themselves artistically using the Arabic language, which we are committed to nurturing through our culture and identity programs."

Al-Qahtani emphasized that this production is part of QF's commitment to supporting educational arts that blend learning with creativity, in line with its vision of building a society rooted in knowledge, innovation, and identity. She noted that this year's operetta presents an artistic vision that brings together Qatari heritage and contemporary identity.

"We developed artistic scenes inspired by Qatari heritage and the stories of our ancestors, while incorporating modern elements and technologies to create a blend that truly resonates with students,' al-Qahtani explained.

"Our goal is to show students that identity is not a distant past, it is something alive in their daily lives. Belonging is not only a feeling; it is a practice reflected in one's behavior, values, and interactions with others."

Al-Qahtani concluded by highlighting the enthusiastic engagement from students and schools, and said: "The strong participation in this year's operetta reflects how deeply students connect with this initiative. It also reaffirms the power of the arts in strengthening national awareness and pride.

