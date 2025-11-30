403
Minister Of Information, Culture Inaugurates 2Nd Jahra Cultural Season
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 30 (KUNA) -- Minister of Information and Culture Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi inaugurated Sunday the second edition of Jahra Cultural Season at the historic Red Palace.
The season, organized by the National Council for Cultural, Arts and Letters (NCCAL) in collaboration with the Jahra Governorate, will last until mid-February 2026.
In his inaugural speech, Minister Al-Mutairi, also minister of state for youth affairs, said this year's edition coincides with Kuwait City's celebration of being the Capital of Arab Culture and Media for 2025, which reflects Kuwait's leading cultural and media standing in the Arab World "It also demonstrates the success of the special initiatives launched by the State of Kuwait to promote cultural communication, embrace creative thinking, and consolidate its role as a cultural bridge connecting nations and giving creativity the space it deserves," the minister said.
He noted that the cultural and artistic movement in Kuwait enjoys unlimited support from His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Sabah.
He expressed sincere thanks and appreciation to the Governor of Al-Jahra Hamad Al-Habashi, the NCCAL and everyone who contributed to the organization of this "cultural event, which has become a landmark on the cultural activity map in the State of Kuwait." In his speech, Governor of Al-Jahra Hamad Al-Habashi said that Jahra Cultural Season shows the State's support to the cultural movement in all governorates and recognition of its role in strengthening national identity.
NCCAL Secretary General Dr. Mohammad Al-Jassar told KUNA on the sidelines of the opening ceremony that the second Al-Jahra Cultural Season is an opportunity to cement communication between the public and the cultural sector through quality activities, including artistic performances and heritage exhibitions.
Al-Jassar added that the diversity of the activities reflects the NCCAL keenness to support talented people and expand community participation in cultural events.
For his part, Assistant Secretary General for Antiquities and Museums at the NCCAL, Mohammed Bin Redha told KUNA that the Jahra Cultural Season will feature a variety of artistic workshops to hone participants' skills, introduce them to new techniques in traditional arts, and enhance community participation in cultural, artistic, and folkloric activities. (end) hmd
