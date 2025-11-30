SIR Row Set To Heat Up Winter Session

File photo

Srinagar- The Winter Session of Parliament begins on Monday with the government appealing to all parties for cooperation even as the Opposition remains firm on demanding a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

At an all party meeting held on Sunday, several Opposition parties pressed for a debate on SIR along with national security concerns following the Delhi blast, rising air pollution in the capital, price rise, unemployment, foreign policy and the status of pending bills in states ruled by Opposition parties. They also flagged issues linked to federalism and alleged delays in release of funds.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government would continue to engage with all parties to ensure smooth functioning of the 15 day session, urging leaders to maintain order and allow the Houses to run. He said differences exist but SIR is not the only issue raised, adding that higher productivity strengthens democratic institutions.

The Opposition, however, said Parliament should begin with a discussion on the larger subject of electoral reforms at 2 pm on Monday. They warned that the government would be responsible for disruptions if the demand is ignored.

At the meetings of the Business Advisory Committees of both Houses, the Opposition repeated its call for a discussion on SIR. The government has assured that it will respond soon.

The Lok Sabha has listed the Manipur GST (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025, for discussion on Monday, along with the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Health Security se National Security Cess Bill, 2025. The government has also proposed a discussion on Vande Mataram to mark 150 years of its composition, though many Opposition parties were not enthusiastic.