Ex US Marine Dylan Werner Leads Thousands As Dubai Yoga Concludes Fitness Challenge

The yoga mat may seem worlds away from the chaos of sirens and fire trucks, yet for Dylan Werner - a former US Marine and Iraq War veteran turned city emergency responder - that very shift has inspired thousands around the globe, including many in the UAE. Werner, a renowned yoga instructor with nearly 800,000 followers on social media, has transformed his path from frontline service to international yoga stardom.

Speaking to Khaleej Times ahead of his session at Zabeel Park during the final day of Dubai Yoga - one of the highlights ogf Dubai Fitness Challenge - Werner admitted he is still amazed by his journey.“I have no idea,” he said when asked what draws people to him and his practice. After a pause, he reflected,“I think a lot of people were initially attracted because I wasn't your typical Yogi at the time... I was in the right place at the right time, and I got very lucky.”

Much of that“luck” came from a unique trajectory: a childhood and early adulthood steeped in movement, sport and danger. Before practicing yoga, Werner served as a firefighter and paramedic - careers demanding both physical stamina and mental resilience. Yoga initially entered his life through martial arts, but only became part of his life after he left firefighting.

In a city where fitness festivals are becoming as mainstream as weekend brunches, for many in the crowd, the attraction wasn't only the physical challenge but the sense of presence and calm Werner is known for.

His message - that yoga is not about perfection but connection - landed particularly well in a country where residents often juggle high-pressure work and personal routines.

Werner reiterated that he believed his visibility initially grew from the strong, acrobatic elements of his practice.“I also was doing a lot of strong stuff that other Yogi's weren't doing, lots of arm balances and handstands, and that's kind of what I'm known for. Also being a man in yoga... I think those things kind of made me, I don't know, stand out a little bit more.

“I would like to think it's because of my authenticity, because I am just me. I don't pretend to be anything more, anything less... I'm just trying to share my practice and show what is possible... hopefully people are inspired to do the same," he said.

From martial arts to a global yoga mission

For many UAE residents discovering yoga for the first time, Werner's journey mirrors their own - beginning with exercise but evolving into something much deeper.

I started practicing yoga when I was about 20 years old. It was introduced to me through martial arts... we did yoga, and it was mostly about stretching and very kind of far removed of what I thought yoga was," the 44-year-old said.

Like many beginners, his early idea of yoga revolved around shapes and flexibility. But that changed the moment he stepped into teacher training.

“It wasn't really until I did my teacher training and started to really dive into the philosophy," he said. "In the beginning, yoga is just poses - Warrior Two and Downward Dog. But as you grow, it starts to become a way to understand yourself... your connection to others... how everybody fits together.”

This evolution - from movement to meaning - is something Werner believes resonates strongly with UAE residents who are increasingly seeking balance in a fast-paced lifestyle.

“It's become so much more than just the movement... yoga starts to become everything - how you meet people, how you talk to people, how you smile at people, how you accept things. I feel like that is the majority of my yoga practice.”

A crowd of thousands and a mission of accessibility

At the UAE fitness challenge event, the scale was unlike a typical yoga class. With crowds expected to touch 10,000, Werner designed a session that pushed yet welcomed every participant.

“Because there's going to be so many people... coming from different levels, I wanted to bring something that was accessible. And the spirit of this whole thing is the fitness challenge... it should be challenging,” he said.

“The task was to bring something that was accessible to all levels, beginners to advance, but to also challenge everybody... So, what we're doing today is a lot of movement.”

To honour the UAE's multicultural audience, Werner wove together traditions from across the world.“I'm bringing in a lot of traditional hatha yoga poses, and I'm introducing movement inspired through Qigong, a specific practice called Qigong teacups. Qigong is Chinese yoga, essentially. So it's a meditative one.”