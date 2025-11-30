I'm One Of The Record Number Of Americans Turning 65 This Year. I Love My Job And Want To Keep Working - But What Should I Do About Social Security?

MENAFN - News Direct) > As of last year, the U.S. is in the time frame dubbed“peak 65,” during which, thanks to the postwar baby boom, the greatest number of Americans in the history of the nation will be hitting the traditional retirement age over a four-year period (1).

With this greying population comes a number of concerns - including whether this generation is financially prepared for retirement.



Melanie is one baby boomer who is hoping to maximize her retirement benefits and keep her income high in the face of rising consumer prices thanks to inflation and tariffs.

She is nearing full retirement age, but she loves her job, and thinks she would like to keep working after she starts claiming her Social Security benefits. However, she's not sure what's possible, and wants to make the decision that makes the most sense for her finances.

Claiming Social Security

Deciding when to start your Social Security benefits is not always straightforward, and depends on your individual circumstances. One thing to keep in mind is that although you can start receiving benefits as early as 62, you only get full benefits at your full retirement age (FRA). If you start before your FRA, your benefits will be reduced each month before you reach your FRA.

Melanie, who was born in 1960, will reach her full retirement age in 2027. Anyone born in 1960 or later reaches their FRA at 67. If Melanie's income is enough to cover her living expenses, she may consider waiting to start her benefits; each year you wait from your FRA until age 70 will lead to an increase in your monthly benefits when you do start claiming them (2).

How are benefits calculated if I'm still working?

Your earnings record is reviewed automatically every year - even after you start receiving benefits - by the Social Security Administration (SSA). There is a misconception that benefits are based on your 35 most recent years of work, or consecutive years of work.

The benefit you receive is actually calculated based on your highest 35 years of earnings. This means that if you continue working after you start your Social Security benefits, and you have a higher income in those years than any of the 35 years on your earnings record, you could actually increase the benefit you receive (3).

Before full retirement age, if you work and earn over the earnings limit, the SSA will withhold part of your benefit. When you reach FRA, your monthly amount will be increased to account for those late-career years when you didn't get a check (4).

No benefits are withheld once you reach FRA, no matter how much you earn.

What are the tax implications?

Do you have to pay taxes on Social Security benefits? Yes, if your overall income is high enough.

You have to pay taxes on up to 85 percent of your benefits if you file a federal tax return as an individual and your income is more than $25,000 total, or, if you file a joint return and your combined income is more than $32,000 total. According to the SSA, if you are married and file a separate return, you will likely have to pay taxes on your benefits. In this situation, half of your Social Security income counts toward your income (5).

What's right for you?

If Melanie starts receiving her Social Security benefits before her FRA, her benefit will be smaller overall, but she will receive it over a longer period of time.

If you earn the maximum taxable income, your maximum monthly Social Security benefit at age 62 would be $2,831 this year (6). The average 65-year-old female retiree earns $1,249.12 compared to men's $1,546.26. Women tend to both earn less and work fewer hours throughout their lives because of the gender pay gap and the time spent out of the formal workforce doing caregiving work at home.

At Melanie's current plan to draw her benefits at age 66, women receive $$1,441.82 per month on average (7).

If she is earning enough at her job that her annual earnings will be higher than any of the years in her highest 35 years of earnings, Melanie will increase her benefit by continuing to work. Not only would she be displacing any lower-earning years, but she would also be earning money that she could add to her retirement savings.

And, if she delays taking her benefits until she is 70, her benefit will be higher. The maximum possible benefit for retirees who delay their claim until this age is $5,108 (6). Remember, the amount you receive when you start Social Security will determine the base amount for your benefit for the rest of your life.

Deciding when to start your benefits also means you must consider something many of us don't want to think about: life expectancy. The SSA notes that life expectancies have grown by leaps and bounds since the Social Security program began in 1940.

The life expectancy for men reaching age 65 on April 1, 2025, is 84.3, and for women, it's 86.9, the agency says (8). That means you may be lucky enough to have 20 years or more of retirement to enjoy - and plan for.

The SSA also advises that long life expectancies are an important factor if you may outlive your pensions or annuities.

When to retire, and when to start your Social Security benefits, is a deeply personal decision. Beyond considering your retirement savings, benefit amount and life expectancy, there is also the question of how you want to spend your golden years. Melanie has to consider not only the financial implications of continuing to work, but what will be most fulfilling for her - to continue working, or to start her retirement years.



This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.