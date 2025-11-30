403
Hong Kong observes moment of silence as three-day mourning begins
(MENAFN) Hong Kong has entered a period of three days of mourning following the city’s deadliest fire in nearly eight decades, which has so far claimed the lives of at least 128 people. The devastating blaze broke out on Wednesday, engulfing seven tower blocks in the Wang Fuk Court residential complex, located in the Tai Po district of Hong Kong. In addition to the confirmed fatalities, 83 individuals have been injured, and 150 remain unaccounted for, intensifying fears that the death toll could rise even further. The fire, which spread rapidly through the buildings, has sparked widespread outrage and a demand for accountability.
The Hong Kong government officially began the mourning period with a solemn ceremony on Saturday morning. City leader John Lee, along with other officials, observed three minutes of silence outside the government headquarters, honoring the victims. Flags of both China and Hong Kong were lowered to half-mast as a sign of respect. In addition to the formal ceremony, the government has set up memorial points across the city, allowing residents to pay their respects and sign condolence books. The horrific tragedy has brought the city to a standstill, with many reflecting on the severity of the loss.
The fire broke out in the early hours of Wednesday morning and spread quickly through the Wang Fuk Court complex, affecting seven of the eight towers in the estate. It took more than 2,000 firefighters nearly two full days to bring the blaze under control. The fire's rapid spread has been attributed to the presence of highly flammable materials on the buildings' exteriors, such as polystyrene and plastic netting used around scaffolding. Additionally, the buildings were wrapped in bamboo scaffolding, a common feature in Hong Kong's construction and renovation industry. However, the fire has reignited a debate on whether bamboo scaffolding should still be used in the city, given its role in exacerbating the disaster.
An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, and officials have vowed to conduct a thorough inquiry. Early reports suggest that the fire alarms in all eight of the affected towers failed to operate effectively. Residents of Wang Fuk Court have voiced their anger, reporting issues with the building's fire alarms and raising concerns about the negligence of the renovation company. The Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) has arrested eight individuals in connection with the ongoing corruption investigation related to the renovation works. Those detained include directors of the engineering company responsible for the renovations and scaffolding subcontractors. Three other individuals have been arrested on manslaughter charges.
The renovation works at Wang Fuk Court have been under scrutiny for some time, with Hong Kong’s Labour and Welfare Secretary, Chris Sun, revealing that his department had conducted 16 inspections of the site since July of the previous year. Despite these checks, the tragedy raises serious questions about whether proper safety standards were adhered to. Hong Kong, known for its dense population and towering skyscrapers, has long relied on high-rise buildings to house its residents. However, the fire has underscored concerns about fire safety and building regulations in the city’s many aging tower blocks, especially those undergoing renovation.
Wang Fuk Court, built in 1983, is a large public housing estate with nearly 2,000 apartments.
The complex was home to approximately 4,600 people, many of whom are now left homeless and traumatized by the scale of the disaster. As rescue operations continue and the full extent of the damage becomes clearer, the people of Hong Kong are grappling with the emotional and physical toll of the fire. The government’s commitment to a full investigation will be closely watched, as residents demand accountability for what they see as a preventable catastrophe.
This tragedy has shaken the city to its core, raising profound questions about building safety, government oversight, and corporate accountability in Hong Kong's construction industry.
With a thorough investigation underway, the people of Hong Kong await answers, hoping that those responsible will be held accountable and that steps will be taken to prevent a similar disaster in the future.
