Deephealth Unveils Next-Generation Imaging Informatics And Clinical AI Solutions At RSNA 2025, Advancing A New Standard Of AI-Powered Care

CHICAGO, Nov. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeepHealth, a global leader in AI-powered health informatics and a wholly owned subsidiary of RadNet, Inc. (Nasdaq: RDNT), today unveils an expanded portfolio at RSNA 2025, introducing next-generation imaging informatics and clinical AI solutions. The company is announcing new offerings and major enhancements across its portfolio, spanning disease detection, assessment and monitoring, remote scanning, image management and interpretation, center operations and AI orchestration-all designed to transform the imaging experience and advance population health.

“We are entering an era where AI-powered imaging can drive proactive, connected and more equitable care at global scale,” said Kees Wesdorp, President and CEO of RadNet's Digital Health Division, DeepHealth.“At DeepHealth, we harness AI in an integrated, end-to-end approach across our portfolio with the intent to improve healthcare delivery. By unifying clinical and operational intelligence into DeepHealth OS and deploying scalable infrastructure that accelerates adoption, our technology becomes a catalyst to stage shift disease, expand patient access, elevate care teams and enhance operational efficiency. This is how we advance our mission of empowering breakthroughs in care through imaging.”

At RSNA this year, DeepHealth showcases an expanded, integrated portfolio of AI-powered solutions that demonstrate real-world impact in addressing key healthcare challenges such as disconnected patient engagement, strained workforce, inconsistent clinical outcomes and technology, data and workflow fragmentation.

Unifying the Imaging Experience

DeepHealth connects siloed tools, teams, and workflows to automate and orchestrate key tasks in the end-to-end imaging experience. DeepHealth showcases these solutions at RSNA through its enterprise imaging and operations portfolio that includes:



Diagnostic SuiteTM 1 - Accelerating and Automating Radiology: DeepHealth's cloud-first enterprise image management and interpretation solutions deliver capabilities to automate and accelerate radiology at scale. New functionalities include cloud and hybrid data management with rapid migration, scalable ultra-fast streaming diagnostic viewer, AI-powered automated reporting and integrated advanced visualization, and enterprise AI orchestration in one seamless diagnostic environment. The recent acquisition of CIMAR UK brings additional advanced cloud image management and interoperability capabilities, supporting expanded deployments across the UK and Europe to accelerate AI-powered imaging, reporting and image-based screening. Components of Diagnostic Suite are actively deployed across RadNet sites and other customers, reflecting the Suite's ability to deliver impact at scale in both outpatient and teleradiology environments.



TechLiveTM - Expanding Capacity and Access: TechLive is a multimodality, vendor-agnostic remote imaging and radiology management solution. With first-of-kind 510(k) clearance, it extends expert oversight across MR, Ultrasound, CT and PET/CT to accelerate onboarding, meet diverse workforce needs and expand access to advanced imaging.2 Deployment at RadNet to date has connected more than 400 scanners to TechLive, with results showing 42% fewer MR room closures, driving higher throughput and better patient and technologist experiences.2 TechLive is available as a standalone solution or through an expanded collaboration with GE HealthCare for use with its ultrasound products. In addition, TechLive can be combined with Alpha RT as remote-scanning technology with staffing and training expertise to support diverse workforce and operational needs.

Operations Suite TM - Intelligent, Connected Imaging Operations: DeepHealth's Operations Suite is an expanded, cloud-first suite of solutions that unifies scheduling, registration, billing, analytics and patient communication into a single environment. The Suite introduces new Patient Engagement solutions designed to improve communication, scheduling and adherence, along with agentic AI capabilities that enable automation to reduce administrative burden, optimize throughput and improve system-wide coordination. Operations Suite is being deployed across RadNet and other customer sites, as recently announced. Current customers leveraging DeepHealth RIS, previously eRAD RIS, will have the option to transition to Operations Suite through updated functionalities.



Advancing Population Health with Clinical AI Solutions

DeepHealth is introducing major advancements across its Population Health & Clinical AI portfolio, supported by expanded and new FDA clearances across multiple clinical areas. These innovations are designed to help stage shift disease, drive more timely and effective screening and diagnostic pathways, and expand patient access:



DeepHealth Breast Suite - Elevating Breast Cancer Detection and Diagnosis: The new Breast Suite3 an AI-powered, FDA-cleared end-to-end suite of modular interoperable applications that significantly enhances diagnostic accuracy,4 improve workflow efficiency and drive greater standardization of care.4,5 Breast Suite delivers one of the industry's most comprehensive breast cancer detection and diagnostic offerings by including breast cancer detection, risk asssesment,6 breast density, workflow tools and, in development, breast arterial calcification assessment.7 Breast Suite builds on organic innovation and technology integrated through the acquisition of iCAD to deliver a comprehensive new suite of solutions.



Breast Suite applications already support annually more than 10 million mammograms globally.



The largest real-world analysis of AI-powered breast cancer screening in the US recently published in Nature Health demonstrated the effectiveness of applications within Breast Suite to deliver a 21% increase in breast cancer detection rate in over 579,000 women, with consistent benefits across dense-breast and diverse patient populations.4

DeepHealth and GE HealthCare will expand their existing collaboration to include a wider suite of AI tools and extend access to the combined offering of their mammography systems with DeepHealth Breast Suite worldwide.

DeepHealth Thyroid Suite - Transforming Thyroid Ultrasound Imaging: The Thyroid Suite,8 an AI-powered suite of modular applications seamlessly integrates into existing thyroid ultrasound workflows and technology, automating measurements and characterization9,10 and significantly improving workflow efficiency.11 By automating nodule detection, characterization and standardizing worksheets and reporting, Thyroid Suite applications help radiologists and sonographers work more efficiently and consistently. Thyroid Suite builds on organic innovation and technology integrated through the acquisition of See-Mode to deliver a new suite of solutions. Deployment across more than 200 sites within RadNet has demonstrated transformative real-world impact: radiologists interpreting more than 4,070 nodules accepted AI-based measurements and characterization without correction in greater than 94% of the cases.12 The solution supports all ultrasound manufacturers and is available standalone or through the recently announced partnership with GE HealthCare's ultrasound imaging.

DeepHealth Neuro Suite - Quantifying Structural Changes for Proactive Care: The Neuro Suite13 applications automate and standardize neuroimaging analysis. It includes the FDA-cleared applications: Brain Health for white matter hyperintensity (WMH) detection and segmentation and Brain Age for volumetric measurement. By automatically quantifying key structures - including the hippocampus, lobes and subcortical regions - Neuro Suite tracks longitudinal progression to support proactive care.

DeepHealth Chest Suite - Stage Shifting Lung Cancer: The applications of the expanded Chest Suite,14 previously referred to as DeepHealth Lung, automate pulmonary nodule detection, characterization and volumetric quantification, as well as standardize reporting and longitudinal tracking. These automations support radiologists in identifying disease earlier and improving diagnostic accuracy,15,16 Chest Suite applications continue to enable population-scale screening programs worldwide, including NHS England's Lung Cancer Screening Program for which UK Government data show that 76% of detected cancers are now caught at earlier, more treatable stages, compared to only 29% historically.17 Applications within the Chest Suite are cleared in Europe and the UK and are currently US 510(k)-pending, with plans to expand availability to US clinical sites.

DeepHealth Prostate Suite - Advancing Diagnosis of Prostate Cancer: The next generation Prostate Suite18 streamlines prostate MRI interpretation, analysis and biopsy planning workflows. The suite integrates automated lesion detection and risk classification (510K pending), intelligent gland segmentation with PSA density calculation, and PI-RADS-compliant reporting into a single platform, delivering diagnostic accuracy19 and standardization of care.19 From initial scan review to targeted biopsy handoff, the solution connects seamlessly with 9+ fusion biopsy systems, eliminating manual data transfer while supporting radiologists at every step. The Suite supports customer programs in the US and was recently selected to support the TRANSFORM prostate screening trial in the UK.

AI Studio - Enabling a Sustainable and Responsible AI Ecosystem: AI Studio, developed in partnership with CARPL and RagaAI , unifies a range of ecosystem AI solutions and enables seamless orchestration of these applications directly within the clinical workflow for automation and AI-powered care. AI Studio can integrate 140+ AI algorithms from 75+ ecosystem vendors, along DeepHealth's own clinical AI solutions, directly into the worklist, viewer, reporting and workflow engine. The system includes governance tools for AI evaluation, monitoring and drift management in production, ensuring consistent performance and safe, reliable deployment at scale.



At the core of this portfolio is DeepHealth OSTM, a cloud-native operating system that brings together these imaging informatics and AI suites into one unified environment. The OS delivers personalized, role-based experiences with seamless access to clinical and operational data, meeting the needs of every participant in the imaging workflow. With all solutions running on one cloud-native or hybrid platform, deployment, operations, security and infrastructure management are greatly simplified for IT professionals implementing tech solutions in healthcare.

DeepHealth works with leading OEMs, cloud, AI, and platform partners to unify previously fragmented tools into a connected, end-to-end imaging experience. Elements of DeepHealth's portfolio are already delivering meaningful impact for patients and healthcare providers around the world, with over 2,000 customers and more than 5,000 radiologists leveraging its current solutions to deliver better care.

DeepHealth's portfolio20 is presented in scientific sessions and at Booth #1329, South Hall, Level 3 at McCormick Place in Chicago. Anchoring the space will be an Experience Theater where visitors can experience interactive, hands-on educational lectures illustrating how AI is being integrated into practice across diverse clinical and operational areas. The Theater will also feature live sessions and panel discussions with clinical collaborators, technology partners and research leaders sharing insights from real-world AI deployments and upcoming technological advancements.

Explore more about DeepHealth's presence at RSNA 2025 and view the full schedule of live Experience Theater sessions at deephealth/rsna.

About DeepHealth

DeepHealth is a wholly owned subsidiary of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT) and serves as the umbrella brand for RadNet's Digital Health segment. DeepHealth provides AI-powered health informatics with the aim of empowering breakthroughs in care through imaging. DeepHealth leverages advanced AI for operational efficiency and improved clinical outcomes in breast, chest, prostate, neuro, and thyroid health. At the heart of DeepHealth's portfolio is a cloud-native operating system – DeepHealth OS – that unifies data across the clinical and operational workflow and personalizes AI-powered workspaces for everyone in the radiology continuum. Thousands of imaging centers and radiology departments around the world use DeepHealth solutions to enable earlier, more reliable, and more efficient disease detection, including in large-scale cancer screening programs. DeepHealth's human-centered, intuitive technology aims to push the boundaries of what's possible in healthcare.

About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc. is a leading provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 407 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet's markets include Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Texas. In addition, RadNet provides radiology information technology and artificial intelligence solutions marketed under the DeepHealth brand, teleradiology professional services and other related products and services to customers in the diagnostic imaging industry. Together with contracted radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technologists, RadNet has about 11,000 team members.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains certain“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbour provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as:“anticipate,”“believe,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“forecast,”“intend,”“may,”“outlook,”“plan,”“potential,”“possible,”“predict,”“project,”“seek,”“should,”“target,”“will” or“would,” the negative of these words, and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements regarding the unifying clinical and operational intelligence into one system and enabling rapid-scale infrastructure that accelerates adoption, our technology becomes a catalyst to stage shift disease, expand patient access, elevate care teams and enhance operational efficiency, discussions regarding our product feature, and statements regarding our recent acquisitions. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond RadNet's control.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on management's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of RadNet's business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of RadNet's control. RadNet's actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Neither RadNet, nor any of its directors, executive officers, or advisors, provide any representation, assurance or guarantee that the occurrence of the events expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements will actually occur, or if any of them do occur, what impact they will have on the business, results of operations or financial condition of RadNet. Should any risks and uncertainties develop into actual events, these developments could have a material adverse effect on RadNet's business and the ability to realize the expected benefits of the acquisition. Risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ from expectations include, but are not limited to: (1) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the technology, and (2) the risk of legislative, regulatory, economic, competitive, and technological changes, and other risks and uncertainties described in the“Risk Factors,”“Management's Discussion and Analysis,” and other sections of our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The foregoing review of important factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included elsewhere. Additional information concerning risks, uncertainties and assumptions can be found in RadNet's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), including the risk factors discussed in RadNet's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and future filings with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements included herein are made only as of the date hereof and, except as required by applicable law, RadNet does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, or any other information in this communication, as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, or to correct any inaccuracies or omissions in them which become apparent. All forward-looking statements in this communication are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

