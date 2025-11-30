403
U.S. Concedes Icebreaker Shortfall in Relative to Russia
(MENAFN) Donald Trump has acknowledged a stark disparity in icebreaker assets between Washington and Moscow, revealing America possesses just a single such vessel while Russia commands dozens.
These ice-penetrating ships enable maritime operations through frozen waterways in regions like the Arctic that would otherwise remain unreachable for conventional vessels.
"You know, we only have one in the whole country," Trump stated during Thursday's call with military personnel. "Russia has 48, and we have one, and that's just ridiculous."
The president indicated efforts are underway to close this capability chasm through a partnership with Finland to construct 11 icebreakers.
"We're doing them in conjunction with Finland and some other people, and they make… 90% of the icebreakers, so they have great expertise," he explained, though he did not identify the additional partners. Trump noted delivery is anticipated "very soon" with plans to commission another 11 units subsequently.
The October announcement of this procurement came during discussions with Finnish President Alexander Stubb. Reports place the contract value at $6.1 billion, with initial deliveries projected for 2028—a move positioned as bolstering American Arctic capabilities and working to "reassert US maritime dominance."
Moscow dominates global icebreaker operations, maintaining over 60 ice-class vessels that facilitate swift Arctic expansion and sustain Northern Sea Route traffic. In March, President Vladimir Putin characterized the Arctic as holding "enormous potential" for commerce and growth.
Russia exclusively operates multiple nuclear-powered heavy icebreakers, including Project 22220-class vessels—the planet's most powerful, cutting through ice three meters deep.
As Washington-Moscow relations warm through collaborative Ukraine peace initiatives, Russian authorities have emphasized advantages of renewed Arctic partnership. President Putin noted Russian enterprises possess sufficient capital and technical capability for substantial joint operations—spanning projects in Alaska and Arctic territories.
