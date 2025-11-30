403
The Integrated Transport Centre Announces its Services Schedule during the 54th Eid Al Etihad Holiday
(MENAFN- ITC Media) Abu Dhabi on Friday, 28 November, 2025– As part of its ongoing efforts to keep the public informed about updates to its operations and services, the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, has announced the operating hours of Customer Happiness Centres, Driver and Vehicle Licensing Service Centres, the Truck and Bus Parking Yard Service, and public bus schedules during the 54th Eid Al Etihad Holiday, taking place from Monday, 1 December to Tuesday, 2 December 2025.
Customer Happiness Centres
ITC announced that Customer Happiness Centres across the Emirate will be closed during the official holiday and will resume normal operations on Wednesday, 3 December 2025. Customers may continue to access services around the clock through the official website (), the “Darbi” mobile application, and the “TAMM” digital government services platform. They may also contact the Department of Municipalities and Transport’s Service Support Centre on 800850, or the Taxi Service Contact Centre on .
Truck and Bus Parking Yard Service
The Truck and Bus Parking Yard in Mussafah (M-18) will be free of charge throughout the official holiday.
Public Transport Services
Regarding public bus services and operating hours in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi during the holiday, the ITC announced that bus services will operate according to the schedule followed during weekends and official holidays, with additional trips on suburban and intercity routes. Additional trips will also be operated throughout the holiday to transport visitors to the Sheikh Zayed Festival.
For complete bus schedules, please visit (), contact the Department of Municipalities and Transport’s toll-free Support Centre on 800 850, or check the Darbi smart application and Google Maps.
Driver and Vehicle Licensing Services
Driver and vehicle licensing service hours during the holiday will differ across the centres listed below.
Light Vehicle Inspection Centres
LocationWorking HoursDays
Al Salama Building - Abu Dhabi24 HoursAll week days
Al Salama Building - Falaj Hazza (Al Ain)
Al Salama Building- Motor World (Abu Dhabi)From 10:00 AM to 6:00 PMDuring the official holiday
(Monday and Tuesday)
Rahayel City
Al Salama Building - Al Bateen (Al Ain)
Madinat Zayed - Al Dhafra
Heavy Vehicle Inspection Centres
LocationWorking HoursDays
Mussafah - Aman (Abu Dhabi)From 10:00 AM to 08:00 PMDuring the official holiday
(Monday and Tuesday)
Mazyad – Aman (Al Ain)
Madinat Zayed – Aman (Al Dhafra)From 10:00 AM to 05:00 PM
Taresh Premium Service Offices and Insurance Companies
CentreLocationWorking HoursDays
Taresh OfficesAl Salama Building- Abu DhabiFrom 10:00 AM to 06:00 PMDuring the official holiday
(Monday and Tuesday)
Motor World - Abu Dhabi
Taresh Office – Rahayel City
Falaj Hazza - Al Ain
Insurance OfficesAl Salama Building - Abu Dhabi
Motor World - Abu Dhabi
