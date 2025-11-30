Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Al Mannai Meets Top Motorsport Officials

2025-11-30 02:08:49
Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) and Lusail International Circuit (LIC) President Abdulrahman bin Abdullatif Al-Mannai, along with LIC CEO Abdulaziz Ali Al-Mohannadi, yesterday met with Alexander Wurz, Chairperson of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association (GPDA), Georges-Louis Bouchez, Chairman of the Spa-Francorchamps Circuit, and Toto Wolff, Team Principal of the Mercedes team, on the sidelines of the ongoing Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix.

The discussions centred on strengthening collaboration and sharing insights to advance motorsport and enhance support for drivers at both regional and international levels.

