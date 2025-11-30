Curaçao Vs Panama: Women's National Team Embarks On Its Journey To The Caribbean For Its World Cup Qualifying Debut

The Panamanian women's national team boarded their flight this morning to Willemstad, where the soccer match is scheduled for Sunday, November 30th at 7:00 pm (Panama time). The venue will be Rignaal 'Jean' Francisca Stadium. The Panamanian team is scheduled to hold a training session prior to the match this Saturday the 29th.

