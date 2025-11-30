Curaçao Vs Panama: Women's National Team Embarks On Its Journey To The Caribbean For Its World Cup Qualifying Debut

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Curaçao Vs Panama: Women's National Team Embarks On Its Journey To The Caribbean For Its World Cup Qualifying Debut

2025-11-30 01:01:25
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Panama: The Panamanian Women's National Team departed this Friday for Curacao to play their first soccer match in the Concacaf Women's 2025-2026 Qualifier for the World Cup to be held in Brazil in 2027 against their counterparts from that country.

The Panamanian women's national team boarded their flight this morning to Willemstad, where the soccer match is scheduled for Sunday, November 30th at 7:00 pm (Panama time). The venue will be Rignaal 'Jean' Francisca Stadium. The Panamanian team is scheduled to hold a training session prior to the match this Saturday the 29th.

Newsroom Panama

