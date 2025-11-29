MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Link to Week 45 Article:

WASHINGTON, Nov. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThinkCareBelieve has published an article on Week 45 the Trump: America's Gratitude with Honor and Dignity.

This week, America gave thanks for all the Blessings in our lives.

It was marked by a sobering shooting of two National Guardsmen, shot by an Afghan Terrorist that was allowed into the Country by the Biden Administration's Operation Allies Welcome Program.

Low prices made holiday travel much easier this year.

The White House Christmas Tree arrived this week by horse-drawn carriage. It is a 25-foot concolor fir from West Michigan. This tree will be lit up inside the White House on December 4th.

The strength of the economy.

The power of tariffs offsetting national debt and the huge jump in incoming tariff payments.

Senator Ron Johnson is blocking the $2000 dividend checks to Americans.

Global relations between President Trump and China, South Africa.

New investments in America and Americans getting training to uplevel their skillsets.

The White House's web page showing who is publishing inaccurate, untrue and misleading information.

Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine and how President Trump's 28-Point Peace Plan is paving the way.

Ukraines anti-corruption raids and investigations

President Trump declares that everything former President Biden signed with autopen are now terminated.

President Trump's designation of the Muslim Brother as Foreign Terrorist Organizations and Specially Designated Global Terrorists

Scams of Immigrants here that take subsidies from the U.S. government and send them out of the country is now being halted and clawed back.

ICE is now making arrests in Minnesota with deportation orders signed by judges.

SecWar Pete Hegseths arrival in the Dominican Republic to meet with Senior Authorities to discuss "Force and Swift Actions" on narco-terrorists in the Caribbean HUD's announcement of a new Hotline for reporting fraud, waste, abuse, mismanagement, criminals, illegal aliens, sex offenders, human traffickers, and those guilty of gang activity, drug distribution, and fraud. 800-374-3735 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

As America celebrated Thanksgiving this week, may we all be thankful for all the hard work being done by so many to make our world better.

